OnePlus 9 Pro returns to all-time low of $270 off with Hasselblad-backed camera array

Rikka Altland -
Androidoneplus
$270 off

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Normally fetching $1,069, today’s offer amounts to $270 in savings while matching the best price of the year. This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone. Dropping down to the best price of the year at $599, or over at Amazon for $1 more, this is $130 off and an even more affordable version of OnePlus’ now previous-generation handset. It still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest and greatest in the Android world, last week also saw pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets which are still up for the taking. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup. 

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees first...
Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times a...
Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone retur...
New Amazon 2022 low hits Breville stainless steel Smart...
AirPods Max are now $100 off in several styles with bes...
Star Wars Instant Pot deals are now live from $60: BB-8...
Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars ...
Save 20% on Thrustmaster's T248 Racing Wheel at $320
Load more...
Show More Comments