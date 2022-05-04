OnePlus 9 Pro returns to all-time low of $270 off with Hasselblad-backed camera array

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Normally fetching $1,069, today’s offer amounts to $270 in savings while matching the best price of the year. This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone. Dropping down to the best price of the year at $599, or over at Amazon for $1 more, this is $130 off and an even more affordable version of OnePlus’ now previous-generation handset. It still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest and greatest in the Android world, last week also saw pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets which are still up for the taking. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

