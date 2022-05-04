Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases on sale for the first time from $22

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s official Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for the very first time which are headlined by the Leather Cover for $34.62 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this new all-time low is accompanied by a 31% price cut. Protecting your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a genuine leather exterior that’ll develop a healthy patina over time, you’ll also find a microfiber lining on the inside for some added support. On top of just defending against scratches and drops, it’ll also class up the look of your handset with some aluminum buttons to further accentuate the stylings.

If you’d prefer to go with a more colorful accessory, Amazon is also marking down the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Silicone Cases today. These are also on sale for the very first time and now sitting at $22.19 for the Olive Green style as well as $22.37 for the Lavender colorway. These are both down from the usual $30 price tags and marking new all-time lows. Each of these covers project your handset in a soft silicone material that’s covered in a silky matte finish.

As far as markdowns on the actual smartphones to go alongside these official case discounts, last week kicked off with a pair of price cuts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leather Case features:

Made of genuine leather, this case enhances the sleek look of your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Envelop your smartphone with a luxurious material that’s soft to the touch. The Leather Cover has been designed specially to protect the rear camera on your Galaxy S22 Ultra. So you can take photos and videos with less worry about your lens

