Amcrest’s 1080p USB webcam upgrades your setup and has a privacy cover at low of $21

Amcrest Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked while saving you 16%. Whether you have a sub-1080p webcam at your desk already or there’s no camera built into your computer period, this is a great way to bring high-quality video calling to your setup. It packs 1080p30 capture and connects to your computer with a single USB cable. There’s also a privacy cover included in the box for when you’re not using the camera. Plus, it has a 90-degree viewing angle and a 1/3-inch CMOS sensor. Keep reading for more.

You could, however, opt instead for the Logitech C270 HD Webcam. Coming in at $18 on Amazon, it packs 720p capture and a slightly smaller overall build. However, the $3 savings does come at a resolution drop since today’s lead deal does offer 1080p quality. Though if all you need is a webcam for one-off meetings, then it’ll be hard to tell the difference between 720p and 1080p.

Don’t forget that right now you could instead pick up Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 for $99 off. That’s right, the latest small iPad is down to $400 right now, making it a solid choice for on-the-go workflows. You’ll find both a front- and rear-facing camera which means you can easily use it to take video calls at home or when you’re away.

Amcrest 1080p USB Webcam features:

Experience magnificent full-HD 1080P @ 30fps. This USB Webcam comes with enhanced capability utilizing the CMOS ⅓ image sensor. Wide 90° viewing angle. Great for webinars, and video conferencing.

The Amcrest 1080p HD Webcam comes with a Privacy Cover, the privacy covers your webcam when not in use, and prevents web hackers from spying on you. Provides security, privacy, and ease of mind.

Webcam with Built-in Microphone. Built-in noise-reducing microphone, superior stereo audio, which allows for clear and natural sound recording. It’s the best choice of video combined with a built-in microphone to provide the best video conference experience even in a noisy environment.

