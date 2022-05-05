Amcrest’s 1080p USB webcam upgrades your setup and has a privacy cover at low of $21

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAmcrest
New low $21

Amcrest Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked while saving you 16%. Whether you have a sub-1080p webcam at your desk already or there’s no camera built into your computer period, this is a great way to bring high-quality video calling to your setup. It packs 1080p30 capture and connects to your computer with a single USB cable. There’s also a privacy cover included in the box for when you’re not using the camera. Plus, it has a 90-degree viewing angle and a 1/3-inch CMOS sensor. Keep reading for more.

You could, however, opt instead for the Logitech C270 HD Webcam. Coming in at $18 on Amazon, it packs 720p capture and a slightly smaller overall build. However, the $3 savings does come at a resolution drop since today’s lead deal does offer 1080p quality. Though if all you need is a webcam for one-off meetings, then it’ll be hard to tell the difference between 720p and 1080p.

Don’t forget that right now you could instead pick up Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 for $99 off. That’s right, the latest small iPad is down to $400 right now, making it a solid choice for on-the-go workflows. You’ll find both a front- and rear-facing camera which means you can easily use it to take video calls at home or when you’re away.

Amcrest 1080p USB Webcam features:

  • Experience magnificent full-HD 1080P @ 30fps. This USB Webcam comes with enhanced capability utilizing the CMOS ⅓ image sensor. Wide 90° viewing angle. Great for webinars, and video conferencing.
  • The Amcrest 1080p HD Webcam comes with a Privacy Cover, the privacy covers your webcam when not in use, and prevents web hackers from spying on you. Provides security, privacy, and ease of mind.
  • Webcam with Built-in Microphone. Built-in noise-reducing microphone, superior stereo audio, which allows for clear and natural sound recording. It’s the best choice of video combined with a built-in microphone to provide the best video conference experience even in a noisy environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Amcrest

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Elgato’s Wave:1 USB-C microphone is an all-in-one...
ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor is ...
Save 27% on the Seagate FireCuda 8TB Game Drive Hub
Save 25% on an Elgato Wave XLR Audio Interface
Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up ba...
ROCCAT’s Magma gaming keyboard has a transparent ...
Ride prepared with Topeak’s Mini 9-Function Bike ...
Might as well grab Energizer’s LED Camping Lanter...
Load more...
Show More Comments