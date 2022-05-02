Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 falls to new Amazon all-time low of $400 following $99 discount

Amazon is now kicking off the new work week by launching an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, you can score the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB configuration for $399.99 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $499, this markdown is well below our previous $469 mention from last month and amounts to $99 in savings to claim that best price yet status.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

While Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have add-on, I probably don’t need to tell you just why it’s worth picking up. Instead, it’s worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with the discounted colorways above.

While you can still save on OtterBox’s new iPad mini 6 cases, there are other discounts to be had in the world of iPadOS this week. For starters, Amazon is clearing out iPad Air 4 stock with new all-time lows across several configurations, taking as much as $150 off in the process. Then there’s also the brand-new iPad Air 5, which is marked down for one of the first times since launching earlier in the spring at up to $70 off.

Apple iPad mini 2022 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

