IK unveils new iOS/Mac iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder interface for content creators

IK Multimedia is out with a brand new camera audio interface today that can also be used for podcasting and other applications. The new iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder audio interface delivers four inputs alongside compatibility with video camera rigs as well as iOS and Android devices with a built-in microphone and some interesting tricks up its sleeve. The new hybrid camera audio interface and field recorder is now available for purchase, and you can get a closer look down below at the launch trailer.

New iRig Pro Quattro I/O camera audio interface and field recorder

IK Multimedia is best known for its mostly affordable content creator gear, from interfaces and speakers to synthesizers and much more. The new iRig Pro Quattro I/O camera audio interface is specifically tailored towards folks looking to take high-quality, multichannel audio recordings to go along with video content out in the field, but it also works in studio-like situations, whether for podcasting and streaming setups or straight-up music recording.

Alongside the integrated field recorder-grade microphone, it delivers four discreet inputs/preamps with a 24-bit/96kHz audio conversion rate, a pair of XLR audio outputs, headphone jacks for monitoring, and even some MIDI I/O as well.

Have you ever found yourself midsession missing a key cable or connection? Or worrying before, during, or even after a shoot that your work could be compromised by technical issues? iRig Pro Quattro I/O camera audio interface will put those concerns to rest forever. It’s a professional-grade 4-in / 2-out portable audio and MIDI interface packed with everything you need for pristine field recording, content creation, streaming, podcasting and performing. Handle anything life throws at you without breaking a sweat.

Powered over USB, a 9VDC, or battery, it is a notable option for out in the field whether you’re shooting on iPad and Android devices or more professional-grade camera rigs connected to Mac and Windows machines.

One notable feature here is the iRig Pro Quattro I/O camera audio interface’s safety channels. It will effectively duplicate the audio input hitting channels one and two over to three and four with a 12db pad (reduced input gain signal) as a sort of backup recording, just in case something is wrong with the main recordings or they clip (distort) during an important take or something of that nature.

The new iRig Pro Quattro I/O is available now directly from IK at $349.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As the number of content creators out there seemingly skyrockets by the day, a pro-grade solution like this that can take you from on-site video shoots to broadcast studio podcasts and elsewhere can really come in handy. The built-in custom iRig XY mics “for stunning stereo sound” alongside the integrated mixer and loopback channels certainly add to the overall versatility. And while it does require a recording device to make it all happen (iPad, laptop, etc.), unlike some of the competition out there, most of them are a more pricey, leaving the new IK camera audio interface and field recorder as quite a feature-rich, versatile option worth consideration.

