Personalized audio profiles await with CORSAIR’s latest HS65 SURROUND gaming headset

Today, CORSAIR announced a brand-new gaming headset dubbed the HS65 SURROUND. Designed to be a lightweight headset with Dolby surround support as well as Sonarworks SoundID technology that personalizes your audio experience, this headset will change the game for budget-focused setups. Coming in at just $80, there are quite a few premium features to be found in the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND gaming headset, all of which we take a look at below.

CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND delivers customized sound

It’s fairly hard to make a gaming headset these days that stands out from the pack. Most everyone now offers virtualized surround sound, a built-in mic with noise-canceling features, inline controls, and the like.

Well, CORSAIR decided to set itself apart with the HS65 SURROUND by leveraging Sonarworks SoundID technology. This innovative solution allows for individually calibrated audio profiles for each user that personalizes the experience to you and you alone. Essentially, Sonarworks SoundID technology will create your “ideal sound profile” with a “quick, simple, and intuitive assessment of your unique preferences using sample audio clips.” This, in turn, gives an “extremely personalized experience rivaling that of professional-grade headphones.”

This all happens when you have CORSAIR’s HS65 SURROUND connected to your computer with the USB adapter. However, it also comes with a 3.5mm plug so you can use it with other devices outside of your desktop, including mobile, console, and more. Do keep in mind that opting for 3.5mm over USB will also make you lose out on Dolby Audio 7.1 surround support as well.

For the times that you’re using the 3.5mm jack instead of USB, you’ll still get the benefit of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers for a solid experience all around. There’s also an omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice when down and mutes once it’s flipped up.

You can purchase the CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND gaming headset for $79.99 now from Amazon, though shipping is delayed and it’s not known when it’ll arrive at this time.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that CORSAIR went in a unique direction with the HS65 SURROUND. While a lot of headsets allow you to tune them in the settings, it’s hard to know what works best for your ears. We’re all so unique when it comes to listening profiles, and EQ settings that work for one person might be horrible for another. So, knowing that the HS65 SURROUND is this tunable and easy to dial in might make them a compelling option over others in this price range.

