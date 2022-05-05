Dyna-Glo’s 36-inch charcoal smoker is perfect for budget-focused BBQ setups at a low of $108

Amazon is offering the Dyna-Glo 36-inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker for $107.95 shipped. Up until recently, this smoker went for around $180 or so at Amazon until it started falling in price. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smoker doesn’t require any propane or electricity to function as all it takes is charcoal and wood chips to cook your BBQ to perfection. There’s 784-square inches of total cooking area inside as well which is more than enough to feed the whole family. There’s a charcoal and ash management system that allows you to clean things up without opening the smoking chamber. Plus, the stainless temperature gauge with smoke zone lets you know the ideal range for infusing the best smoke flavor. Keep reading for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $34. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

Have some fresh-made ice cream ready when you pick up Ninja’s CREAMi. It’s an ice cream maker that sits on your counter and is currently down to one of its best prices yet. Right now, you can pick up the Ninja CREAMi for $100 in refurbished condition, while it normally retails for $200. A 90-day warranty is included with your purchase, delivering peace of mind that it’ll function as intended once it arrives.

Dyna-Glo Vertical Charcoal Smoker features:

Charcoal enthusiasts, take heart! With this Dyna-Glo vertical smoker, you can now smoke your favorite foods with your favorite wood chips AND your favorite fuel source, charcoal! Vertical smokers are ideal for capturing maximum smoke flavor, so we’ve included 4 height-adjustable cooking grates, with a total of 784 square inches of cooking space, to accommodate different sizes and types of food. The double door design helps minimize heat loss when access to the food or fuel is needed. The porcelain enameled charcoal chamber is designed to keep briquettes stacked tightly for improved burn efficiency and the removable steel ash pan is designed to handle large amounts of ash for hours of maintenance free cooking.

