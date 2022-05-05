Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker hits one of its best prices yet at $100 (Orig. $200, Refurb)

Woot is now offering the Ninja CREAMi NC300 5-Program Ice Cream Maker in refurbished condition for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Walmart with very similar models fetching as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at up to $100 off the going new price. It is also among the best prices we have tracked all year and well under the Amazon-exclusive model discount we saw in a one-day sale back in April. The Ninja ice cream, sorbet, and milkshake makers can be quite expensive and this is great chance to grab one at one of the best prices ever. It allows you to design your own flavors (chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more) and even includes a re-spin function for a softer and creamier product after the fact. This unit ships with all of the accessories outside of the recipe book alongside a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

While it’s certainly not as fancy and elegant-looking, something like the Cuisinart ICE-21 machine is worth a look. This 1.5-quart option can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more with a 3-year warranty attached and is now starting from $70 at Amazon.

Alongside this morning’s offer on its 5.5-quart dedicated air fryer, we are still tracking loads of Ninja deals alongside a host of big-time kitchen and cooking deals. Many of these offers will almost certainly jump back up in price before the week is out and you won’t want to get stuck paying full price. So head over to our home goods guide as well as the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale before it’s too late.

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker features:

The Ninja CREAMi transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja CREAMican create frozen treats as unique as you are! Create completely customizable treats. With the Ninja CREAMi, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options. Create a CREAMi treat in three easy steps. Simply prep your base, freeze overnight, process, and enjoy!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!