Save up to $200 on Roborock’s voice-controlled smart robotic vacs and mops from $160

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop in black or white at $319.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While it has dropped down to the $460 price range over the last few months, it is regularly $520 and is now $200 off and about $50 under our mention from a couple months ago. Alongside compatibility with Siri and Alexa voice commands, this smartphone-controlled autonomous cleaning solution delivers LiDAR navigation, user-created no-go zones, and more via the companion app. From there you can expect to find 2,000Pa suction force as well as a 180ml adjustable water tank that will leave up to 1610-square feet of floor space sparkling clean after the vacuuming is done. Auto-return charging to the included dock and neat, Z-shape cleaning routes are also present and accounted for here. Head below for more Roborock deals.

More Roborock deals:

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

Convenient Selective Room Cleaning: Choose which rooms to be clean, and schedule cleaning for specific rooms to fit your needs and preferences.

