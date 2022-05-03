Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker hits best price of the year ahead of Mother’s Day at $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering its best price of the year on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at $59.99 shipped in several colorways. Regularly $80, like it fetches directly from Keurig, this model is currently starting from $68 at Walmart and goes up from there depending on the color. Today’s deal is a new 2022 low, yielding the best price we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year. Among Kuerig’s more compact and attractive models, it doesn’t take up anymore than 5-inches of countertop space while delivering the same simple single-serve pod system you know and love. It can brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces with a travel mug-friendly system so you can brew directly into your (up to 7-inch tall) on-the-go cup. Cord storage and several discounted colorways round out the details here. Head below for more.

Chefman’s InstaCoffee Max model delivers a similarly compact form-factor in a single-serve machine at $10 less than our lead deal. It can also brew both pods and ground coffee directly out of the box, unlike the Keurig above. And to save even more, check out this comparable Black+Decker model at $30 shipped on Amazon.

But if it’s the espresso machines you’re after, there are plenty of those on sale right now as well. This morning saw a $120 price drop hit on Brim’s regularly $400 machine that is now down at $280 shipped for today only. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing Mother’s Day Breville espresso machine deals before they all sell out on you.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy

