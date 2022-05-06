Aqara G3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera hits $90 (Save $20), plus sensors from $17

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of the brand’s HomeKit hubs, smart home sensors, and more when clipping the on-page coupons. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the just-released G3 Camera Hub at $89.99. Matching the all-time low, this is down from the usual $110 price tag and beats our previous mention by $10. Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities for building out a fuller setup. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. Head below for more from $16.

As we noted above, be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the noted prices. Everything is sitting at the lowest price of the year, if not marking new lows in their own right. Check out all of the hubs and sensors below.

Aqara hubs and sensors on sale:

Elsewhere in our smart home guide, a fresh assortment of discounts are up for grabs to close out the work week. Amongst everything else, Philips Hue’s latest dimmable smart bulb is certainly worth a look considering it has dropped down to $10. This is a great option for expanding your setup on a budget while also taking advantage the 33% discount.

Aqara G3 Camera Hub features:

AI Facial, Pet and Gesture Recognition: Ready to experience a better smart home? Imagine your camera can recognize your face and welcome you when you come home or recognize strangers and send out notifications to warn you. You can also trigger pre-set actions with five different gestures, which is a new and unique feature that is not available in similar products of other brands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!