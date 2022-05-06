Save on Eve’s latest HomeKit Thread gear, plus cameras, lights, much more from $40

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve smart home accessories headlined by the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $74.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while delivering only the second discount to date. It’s also a match of the all-time low. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info and then check out all of the other Eve deals from $40 below.

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped. Down from the usual $100 price tag, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $20 off while matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. Today’s discount arrives just in time for getting your lawn in shape for spring, too. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well.

Alongside the lead deals, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While these other models aren’t equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Room sensor or Aqua controller, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

