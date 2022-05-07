Today only, pick up ILIFE’s V80 Wi-Fi robot vac to clean your home at $170 (Reg. $220), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robotic vacuums priced from $170 shipped. Our favorite discount today is the V80 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum priced at $169.99. Down from its normal going rate of $220, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This vacuum uses gyro navigation to move around your house which helps it in cleaning every area of the home. It delivers up to 2000Pa of suction and has a large capacity 750ml dust bin to ensure it has enough space to clean your home. Plus, it connects to your Wi-Fi network to allow you to change settings, start cleaning, and more from a smartphone app. Check out Amazon to find the other discounts available today and then head below for more.

Do you need a more budget-focused robotic vacuum for another area of the house? Or just overall? Well, you could instead pick up the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is available at Amazon for $120. You’ll lose out on the navigation technology of today’s lead deal as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you’ll need to use the included remote to change settings, start cleaning, and more.

Don’t forget that right now the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is on sale right now for $350. That’s a massive $250 discount from its normal going rate and delivers a 45-day XL Self-Empty Base as part of the purchase, This means that you won’t have to worry about emptying the robot vacuum itself for a month and a half, making it extremely convenient to use.

ILIFE V80 WI-Fi Robotic Vacuum features:

More efficient cleaning with less time. Operate the vacuum on ILIFEHOME and set up your weekly cleaning schedule, the robot will automatically start to clean based on your settings. Max Mode provides enhanced suction up to 1400Pa; Path Mode (Auto Mode) fits large spaces cleaning（700Pa）; Spot Mode cleans the specific area with intense suction to 2000Pa; Edge Mode is especially for corners and edges.Captures a large amount of crumbs, debris and hair, reducing the frequency of emptying the bin.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!