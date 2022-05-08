Control lights externally with SwitchBot’s smart switch button pusher at new low of $19, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonderlabs (90% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of SwitchBot smart home gear from $10.79. One device you can save on right now is the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher in white and black for $18.73 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $29, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. When you rent a house or apartment, you may not be able to install custom light switches to operate certain lights and appliances. This is an alternative that lets you operate both push-button and rocker switches with a small unit that sits by the switch. A SwitchBot Hub will allow these smart home devices to work with Alexa, Assistant, and more. Keep reading for more SwitchBot deals.

More SwitchBot deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on SwitchBot smart home devices, be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on the latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote for $150. This is the best price of the year and nets you the ability to stream content in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 output. You can also check out our smart home hub for the latest deals and releases.

SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher features:

Works well with just about any rocker switch and button of any appliance. Smart button pusher for your smart home. Supports Press mode/Switch mode. With the included Add-on sticker, switch mode helps to turn your light on/off.

With SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini (only support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi), you can control your SwitchBot remotely from anywhere and enable voice control. Works well with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and IFTTT.

Use the SwitchBot App to schedule built-in timers, run without phone or Hub. Turn lights or home appliances on/off automatically even when you’re away. Free your hands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!