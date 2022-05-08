Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits best price of the year at $150 (Save $29)

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $149.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and the first drop since back in January where it was $10 more. Today’s offer is delivering a match of the all-time low for only the second time, as well. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

As the weekend comes to a close, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs in our relevant guide. One particular highlight this time around still has Amazon taking 30% off a selection of official Apple accessories including everything from Apple Watch bands that’ll go perfectly with either discounts above, as well as iPhone 13 cases and much more.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

