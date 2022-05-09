KeySmart tools from $7: Key organizer $14.50, Max model with Tile tracking $65, and more

We are now tracking some notable offers via the KeySmart official Amazon storefront from $7. First up, we have KeySmart Key Holder and Organizer from $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $23 on Amazon, it is currently selling for $22 directly from KeySmart and is now at within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Designed to carry up to eight standard-sized house keys in a neat fold-out multitool-like form-factor, it also has a loop attachment for your key FOB and is compatible with the rest of the KeySmart tools. This one is made of aircraft aluminum with stainless steel hardware for a robust build that will rid your life of “annoying thigh pokes and key jingle for good.” Head below for more KeySmart deals. 

More KeySmart deals:

While you’re outfitting your EDC, a quick browse through this morning’s pocket knife and multi-tool roundup might be worth while. With models from Kershaw and Gerber on top, among others, there are several options for outdoor adventurers and city dwellers on sale from $9.50 Prime shipped with up to 60% in savings to be had. Everything is organized for you right here

KeySmart key organizer tool features:

  • Key Size Requirements: KeySmart key holder accommodates up to 8 flat standard-sized house keys (max of 80mm long and 2mm thick each) and can be expanded to hold up to 14 keys using the included expansion kit. It is a perfect keychain for keys.
  • KeySmart compact key holder is easy to assemble, no tools required, holds all of your existing keys. It is a ridge keychain at the same time a perfect key holder for car key. It comes with a Loop Piece attachment for your larger car keys or car fob remote.

