Adventure kit and EDC pocket knives/tools from $9.50: Kershaw, Gerber, more up to 60% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off a range of Kershaw pocket knives for your EDC and upcoming outdoor adventures. One standout is the Kershaw Innuendo Knife for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $33 or so at Amazon, it has more recently been up un the $42 range and has never dropped below $23 there. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Designed after the “dramatic lines on sports cars,” it delivers a folding steel drop-point blade with a titanium carbo-nitride coating. From there, you’ll find a manual open thumb disk with a locking mechanism so it stays in place as well a reversible carry pocket clip and a design that supports both left and right-handed users. Head below for more details and additional pocket knife deals.

More pocket knives and multi-tool deals:

Check out this ongoing price drop on Topeak’s Mini 9-Function Bike Tool at under $14 Prime shipped. But if you’re looking for something more casual that will fit in with your everyday carry, take a look at Bellroy’s latest eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo. This one delivers a more subtle setup that fits right in with your existing keys and tucks away a handy multi-tool you can fold out when needed. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Kershaw Innuendo Knife features:

Subtly taking its cues from the dramatic lines of a sports car, the Innuendo by Kershaw and Les George boasts a distinctive silhouette; custom pivot, reminiscent of tire rims, enhances sleek look

8Cr13MoV steel drop-point blade with generous belly holds a sharp edge and resists wear; titanium carbo-nitride coating enhances blade hardness and increases lifespan of blade; re-sharpens easily

Manual open with thumb disk; sturdy frame lock allows user to operate with safety and confidence no matter the task: working, camping, hiking, backpacking, fishing, gardening and more

