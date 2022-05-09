iPhone 12/mini fall to new all-time lows in 1-day refurb sale from $370

Woot is kicking off another new week by launching a 1-day iPhone 12 series sale on certified refurbished models. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. A new all-time low is making the unlocked iPhone 12 64GB our favorite at $459.99. Down from the original $799 going rate, this is now the best price to date in all of the colorways with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 12 mini, which is also on sale. Starting at $369.99 for the 64GB model, several different styles are included in the discount and deliver $309 in savings. For comparison, our last mention was $400, and today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for other ways to get in on the iPhone 12 action, we just took a hands-on look at what to expect from eBay’s revised refurbished program. Diving into what you can expect ordering iPhone 12 minifrom the service, we break down the conditions, pricing, and overall value of going with eBay and its 1-year warranty.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

