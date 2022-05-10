Apple launches $10 Spider-Man movie sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental and more

It’s the start of yet another week and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a selection of Spider-Man films on sale for the first time this year at $10 each. That’s alongside a collection of other romantic comedies marked down to $8 or less and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Headlining all of the discounts this week, Apple’s Spidey-Sense must be tingling because we’re seeing a collection of Spider-Man movies marked down to $10 each. Ranging from the web-slinger who started it all back in 2002 up to animated, visually-vibrant takes on the friendly neighborhood superhero, you’ll find all of the Spider-Man movies discounted from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. Everything is included in the sale, aside from the newer release of No Way Home.

If some web-slinging action isn’t quite what your digital library is looking for, Apple is also carrying the iTunes discounts over to a selection of romantic comedies. These are all sitting at $8 or less and deliver some of the best prices of the year from the usual $15 or so price tags.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, and Robbie Amell.

