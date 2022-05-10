Apple launches $10 Spider-Man movie sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental and more

Rikka Altland -
AppleMediaITunes
From $1

It’s the start of yet another week and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a selection of Spider-Man films on sale for the first time this year at $10 each. That’s alongside a collection of other romantic comedies marked down to $8 or less and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Headlining all of the discounts this week, Apple’s Spidey-Sense must be tingling because we’re seeing a collection of Spider-Man movies marked down to $10 each. Ranging from the web-slinger who started it all back in 2002 up to animated, visually-vibrant takes on the friendly neighborhood superhero, you’ll find all of the Spider-Man movies discounted from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. Everything is included in the sale, aside from the newer release of No Way Home.

If some web-slinging action isn’t quite what your digital library is looking for, Apple is also carrying the iTunes discounts over to a selection of romantic comedies. These are all sitting at $8 or less and deliver some of the best prices of the year from the usual $15 or so price tags.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, and Robbie Amell.

