Best price in over a year live on Cuisinart’s feature-rich bread maker at $100 (Reg. $175)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker for $99.95 shipped. Regularly up to $175, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. This model is listed at $180 directly from Cuisinart for comparison. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, like this $68 CROWNFUL model, but the CBK-200 delivers an attractive stainless steel housing with “100 bread, dough/pizza dough, sweet cake and jam choices.” It features 16 pre-programmed menu options, three crust shade options, and three loaf size settings as well as a handy feature that indicates when to add any of the extra ingredients you might want in there (fruit, nuts and other “mix-ins”). Alongside the 3-year warranty, it doesn’t take much more than adding your ingredients, choosing the type of bread you’re after, and letting it do its thing. More details below.

While it’s not quite as versatile overall, if you would like to stay in the Cuisinart bread making ecosystem the compact model sells for $80 shipped on Amazon right now. This one carries 12 pre-programmed settings with a similar capacity and a vertical baking orientation to save on some counter space.

But if you’ve got your eye on the BBQ ahead of spring and summer cookouts, this deal on Govee’s 4-probe Smart Meat Thermometer is a must-see. Now sitting with an on-page coupon at Amazon that brings the price down to under $20 Prime shipped, this regularly $40 solution is among the most feature-rich options in the price range. Smartphone monitoring and enough probes to completely keep an eye on larger cooks and the like, you can get all of the details on this one right here.

Cuisinart CBK-200 Bread Maker features:

16 preprogrammed menu options, 3 crust colors, and 3 loaf sizes offer over 100 bread, dough/pizza dough, sweet cake and jam choices.

Low Carb and Gluten-Free preset menu options and recipes. A Cuisinart exclusive!

Special menu option takes basic dough through several long, slow cool rises for chewier textures and rustic crusts.

Unique convection feature circulates air for superior crust color, and texture. BPA Free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!