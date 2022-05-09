Don’t overcook the steaks, Govee’s 4-probe Smart Meat Thermometer now $19.50 (50% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 30% on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is more than 50% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, more than $8 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. Notable for everything from steaks to chicken breasts and even larger cooks with the optional 4-probe setup, it is compatible with your smoker, oven, and grill (among other things). This model delivers real-time temperatures to your smart device of choice ensuring you get that perfect medium rare (or however you like it) all year round without having to hover over the grill the whole time. More details below. 

If you’re just looking for something basic, land the ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer for around $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re not going to get the Bluetooth action or the multiple probe setup, but it will ensure you have safely cooked the pork and won’t overcook the steaks much the same otherwise. 

Speaking of your outdoor cooks this season, you’ll wan to take at a look at this regularly $350 all-digital Char-Broil smoker while it’s down at $200 Prime shipped. Now $150 off the going rate, this set-and-forget solution doesn’t take much more than loading it up and waiting for the delicious smoked brisket to emerge when you’re ready eat. Take a closer look at today’s smoker deals right here

Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Fast and Precise: Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures. Smart Alerts: Get an immediate notification on your phone once the food temperatures are out of your preset range. Reduce the chances of burning your food by using the Govee bluetooth wireless grill thermometer to monitor your meat temperatures.

