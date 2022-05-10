DJI Mavic 3 returns to all-time low following second-ever discount at $150 off

Adorama is now offering the new DJI Mavic 3 Drone for $2,049 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon and direct from DJI. Marking only the second discount to date, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while matching the all-time low. DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included RC Pro Controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery, and improved object avoidance. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra high-end features, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

If your spring aerial photography sessions aren’t going to need as capable of a flying camera array, you can also save $200 on another one of DJI’s more capable drones. Right now, its Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo is still marked down to the best price yet at $789 with a series of accessories included.

DJI Mavic 3 features:

Capture stunning imagery with the legendary Hasselblad drone camera and enjoy a smooth flight with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Every improvement on Mavic 3 sets a higher standard for aerial photography. Fly with Mavic 3 and discover imaging above everything. Mavic 3 is DJI’s first-ever camera drone able to transmit a 1080p/60fps live feed. This means the camera view is displayed at specifications close to what the camera actually records. It also makes Mavic 3 more responsive to your control.

