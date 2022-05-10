Lengthy new Gotham Knights gameplay trailer hits today; PS4/Xbox One versions cancelled

Warner Bros. Games in Montreal has been hard at work on the new Gotham Knights title for years before its official unveil back in 2022. But today it has unleashed a lengthy 13-minute gameplay demo of the spin-off Dark Knight open world action experience, detailing Nightwing and Red Hood combat and traversal mechanics. While it has been much easier to get your hands on current-generation hardware as of late (at least on the Xbox side of things), today’s new Gotham Knights trailer also comes with some not so good news for players still hunkering down with a PS4 or Xbox One. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Here’s 13 minutes of new Gotham Knights gameplay

Gotham Knights stars Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing, the latter of which are on full display in today’s new gameplay trailer. Clocking in at over 13 minutes, gamers will certainly be getting a good look at what they are in for with the new open-world game come release – each of the characters have seemingly quite different abilities, all of which enabling quick traversal between rooftops and resulting in piles of beat-up bad guys. There are also some investigation elements, not unlike the Batman Arkham series, players can make use of when the game releases this fall, just don’t expect to be playing it on previous-generation hardware.

In this first reveal of Nightwing and Red Hood’s official gameplay, get a closer look as these Knights seek to uncover the mysteries around the elusive Court of Owls while putting a stop to the various factions attempting to exert their own control over Gotham City.

After initially being slated to launch in 2021, delays pushed Gotham Knights back indefinitely. The game was intended to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC last year, but it is now scheduled to hit in October of this year and will not release for PlayStation 4 and the Series X predecessor.

Here’s what Warner Bros. had to say about it:

To provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.

Gotham Knights is set for release on October 25, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the decision to hold Gotham Knights back from older consoles certainly makes sense from a technical point of view, with loads of gamers still stuck or preferring to stick with previous-generation hardware until pricing comes down on PS5 and Series X|S, this is certainly unfortunate nonetheless. Eventually publishers will start to completely leave out the older machines, but it still feels too soon considering how hard it has been to score a PlayStation 5.

