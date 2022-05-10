New MagSafe kickstand iPhone 13 SUPCASE with modular belt clip, screen protector, more

SUPCASE – a brand regularly featured in our yearly roundup of the best options out there – has just released its brand new protective MagSafe case for iPhone 13 Pro Max. The just-released Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag Case is the brand’s first MagSafe offering in its highly-protective UB lineup delivering a dedicated magnetic connector that transforms into a kickstand alongside a host of other features to make it stand out from the pack like an included and removable belt clip attachment. Head below for a closer look.

New SUPCASE protective MagSafe case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

SUPCASE is known for its highly-protective cases, not unlike OtterBox and others, that come in at a more affordable price tag than most of the competition. Its new protective MagSafe case for iPhone 13 Pro Max is no exception here, carrying a $37 price tag, full body armor, a built-in screen protector, and now, magnetic functionality.

Compatible with MagSafe and Most Other Wireless Chargers. It works with MagSafe car mount to make navigation more convenient while driving. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity.

The circular MagSafe connector on the back also pops out with the push of a button to double as a viewing stand and snaps right back in when you’re on-the-go or need to drop it back on your car mount.

From there, the new protective MagSafe case also provides a removable belt clip attachment (included with your purchase), which can come in handy on the jobsite, or just for folks that like a waist-mounted smart device at their side while running errands and the like.

The SUPCASE protective MagSafe Unicorn Beetle Pro Mag is available now for $36.99 shipped in a sort of dark Space Gray or Cerulean blue.

9to5Toys’ Take

The unicorn Beetle was the “winner of CNET’s annual drop test with highest total feet” and delivers a notable protective solution for any one that might need a little bit of extra armor surrounding their most important piece of EDC. Considering how pricey some of the comparable OtterBox models can be (as well as some of the other competition), we would recommend just about anyone at least consider the SUPCASE UB option, and especially now with the MagSafe built-in – many thicker protective cases can’t support this simply by virtue of having such a substantial outer shell.

