Razer introduces new Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse with Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Right now is the time to upgrade your gaming setup with Razer‘s all-new Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse. Coming with the new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and improved Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, the Viper V2 Pro is an ultralightweight wireless mouse that was designed “hand-in-hand with eSports pros’ feedback.”

When compared to the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse by Razer, many upgrades make the Viper V2 Pro one of the best options for gamers. Coming in at just 58 grams, there is a 20% weight reduction to reduce the hindrance of mass. There are two means of connectivity with the Viper V2 Pro: wirelessly with Razer HyperSpeed and wired with a Speedflex USB-C Cable. Since this mouse can be operated wirelessly, the built-in battery is stated as lasting up to 80 hours between charges. The wired connection over USB-C would mean you don’t have to worry about your mouse dying in the middle of a gaming session. Razer’s new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor is also debuting with the Viper V2 Pro. With a “resolution accuracy of 99.8%,” this optical sensor is perfect for making sure your aim is spot on. New AI functionality is paired with this sensor: Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off. This Asymmetric Cut-off feature has been enhanced with this mouse to have 26 levels of granularity compared to the 3 of the previous version.

Image Credit: Razer

The Viper V2 Pro also comes with the new Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3. One of the benefits of an optical switch is that there is essentially no double-clicking and next to no debounce delay. These switches are rated at 90 million clicks, an increase of 25% over the previous generation of switches. Outside of these new features, there are also upgrades over the previous versions of this mouse. It now uses a USB-C connection for charging and wired use, and the DPI control button allows for on-the-fly adjustment. Optional grip tape is included for those who feel the need for it as the grip material was removed in the name of saving weight.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Gaming Mouse Availability

The all-new Razer Viper V2 Pro ultralightweight gaming mouse is available for purchase now at $149.99 in black or white. Below we will have links to different retailers where you can pick up this combo wired/wireless gaming mouse.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It is always great to see manufacturers updating their existing product lineups with new technology and features. This prolongs the product lifecycle and keeps consumers interested. The stated 20% weight savings is an impressive feat, but that’s what is possible with design iterations.

