Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with wood smoker now 37% off at $176 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Alfrescamore CPO-600 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven for $175.94 shipped. Regularly $280 and now on sale for $206 or more at Best Buy and Walmart, today’s offer is up to 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. “The Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven will help you create restaurant-quality pizza right in your backyard!” This outdoor oven delivers wood-fired pizza parties to your cookouts this spring and summer with 143-square inches of cooking space alongside a 15,000 BTU burner that can cook up a pie in “as little as 5 minutes.” You’ll also find a smoke cup for wood chips as well as an included 12-inch pizza peel, 13-inch Cordierite stone, and a warming tray included in your purchase. More details below.

When it comes to outdoor pizza ovens of this caliber, today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets from a brand we are familiar with. These things are generally more pricey than this, much like the BIG HORN 12-inch model at $209, and sometimes a whole lot more like the $399 Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven. If you’re in the market for a substantial pizza oven that’ll last you multiple seasons and trips to the lake house, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration.

As for your indoor cooking needs, take a look at the Amazon all-time low we spotted on Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Oven this morning. Alongside the air frying action and 12 other cooking modes, this model can heat up in 60 seconds and is $110 off the going rate. Get a closer look at this offer right here and head over to our home goods hub for additional cooking, grilling, and kitchen discounts.

Cuisinart Alfrescamore Outdoor Pizza Oven features:

143-SQUARE-INCHES OF COOKING SPACE: With a 13. 5-inch diameter and 143 square inches of cooking space, you can make a variety of different size pizzas, from personal pizzas to full-size pies.

15,000 BTU BURNER: features a 15, 000 BTU burner to cook pizzas in as little as 5 minutes, with high air temperatures for an even cooking surface.

COMPACT DESIGN: The grill measures 18 x 27 x 14. 5 inches and weighs less than 40 lbs. , making it easy for transport and ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, Tailgating and more.

WOOD-FIRED TASTE: Use the smoke chip cup to add wood chips while your pizza is cooking, adding a natural wood-fired taste

