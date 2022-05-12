Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Countertop Oven heats up in 60 sec. at new Amazon low of $190 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven for $189.99 shipped after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly $300, this one is marked down to $200 right now directly from Ninja and at Target with today’s featured offer undercutting both options by $10 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This countertop oven provides 13 built-in cooking functions including air frying, air roasting, dehydrating, and a series of speciality options for pizza, bagels, toast, and more. The 60-second heat-up time is almost certainly faster than your main oven and it has the ability to air fry up to 4 pounds of food or six chicken breasts to give you an idea of the capacity here. More details below.

You can land the 8-in-1 Ninja model at $180 shipped right now, but if you can make do with a more upright cooker, the Instant Pot Omni 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven is a notable option. Now selling for $129 shipped at Amazon, this one delivers a similar setup with slightly less cooking functions and internal capacity.

If you are more focused on grilling the perfect steak these days, you’ll want to take a closer look at today’s Gold Box ThermoPro sale. Starting from $11.50 Prime shipped, the brand’s best-selling digital meat thermometers can be an invaluable tool when it comes slicing open your ideal medium rare and much more all spring and summer long.

Just be sure to also check out this ongoing price drop on Ninja’s DualBrew single-serve and iced coffee machine at $100 off the going rate as well.

Ninja SP301 Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven features:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

INCREASED HEIGHT: Increased height capacity vs. the original Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. Fits a full 2-lb roast.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

LESS FAT: Eat all of your air fried favorites guilt-free with up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

FASTER COOKING: Up to 65% faster cooking vs. a full-size electric oven, with Air Oven functions ready for cooking in 60 seconds.

