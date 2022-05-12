Philips Hue mix and match sale offers rare 15% discounts on HomeKit lamps, lightstrips, more

Philips Hue is launching a new mix and match sale today, in the process taking 15% off a collection of its popular smart light bulbs, ambient lightstrips and lamps, plus more. Shipping is free across the board. All you’ll need to do to lock-in the savings this time around is add any two items from this landing page to your cart where the prices will be updated at checkout. The sale delivers the best prices of the year across nearly everything and includes standard color light bulbs to portable lamps, bias lighting for behind the TV and more, all of which work over Bluetooth or Zigbee for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support. Head below for all of the highlights.

In order to lock-in the sale prices, just be sure to add any two of the following items to your cart. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pair of the same two bulbs, you’re looking for two completely different form-factors.

As for the latest from Philips Hue, the brand’s new Gradient Tube lamp just launched earlier in the year and arrives with addressable RGB lighting. While it’s not included in today’s sale, you can still bring home this new release to complement all of the other gear marked down in price.

Philips Hue Go features:

The Hue Go portable smart light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect. Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting.

