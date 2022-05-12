Pre-order Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone and score a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds

Sony’s latest Android smartphone went official yesterday and we’re now already seeing a chance to pre-order the upcoming handset with some savings attached. Right now Amazon is offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 IV 512GB smartphone for $1,599.99 shipped as a pre-order. Slated to begin shipping on September 1, you can now lock-in a free pair of Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Earbuds for free. That scores you $278 in added value and will likely be the only chance to save on the upcoming release until well after it launches. You can get all of the details in our announcement coverage, or just head below as we take a deep dive on what to expect.

Sony’s latest smartphone comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and only gets better from there. Xperia 1 IV sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and in true Sony fashion paors that with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This panel is 50% brighter than we’ve seen in the past from Sony and leverages a 5,000mAh battery to keep up. You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner in the power button as well as a rare 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated camera shutter button.

Speaking of, Sony has packed a triple-sensor camera array into the back of the Xperia 1 IV that can switch between the 85-125mm focal range. Some other notable features to stepping up your photography and videography enter in the form of Eye AF for person detection, object tracking to keep your subject in focus, and system-level video live streaming.

Of course, you’re also getting Sony’s XM4 earbuds for free with the Xperia 1 IV, which only sweeten the post. The brand’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds arrive with a design that’s 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

Sony Xperia 1 IV features:

Our first smartphone capable of recording 4K HDR 120fps video on all lenses. Eye AF and Object tracking ensure your subject is always in focus, while the Videography Pro feature offers manual controls for more creative possibilities. Live streaming lets you share content on the go. Standout features for videographers, photographers, and mobile gamers. Audiophiles benefit from decades of Sony sound and music expertise, along with new Music Pro for studio-style song recording. Cinephiles will appreciate the brightest smartphone 4K HDR 120Hz display ever.

