Amazon 2022 lows hit Allen Sports’ foldable vehicle bike hitch racks from $77 (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is now offering the Allen Sports 5-Bike Hitch Rack for $115 shipped. Regularly $180 and more typically selling for $175 at Amazon, this is more than 34% off the going rate and a new Amazon 2022 low. Just in time to load up the bikes and head out on spring and summer adventures, the “Allen QR hitch rack is the perfect way to transport your bicycles on road trips or camping excursions.” This model supports up to five bikes and is compatible with 2-inch receiver hitches. The arm folds out of the way when not in use and provides individual tie-downs for each bike alongside the pair of hitch keys it ships with. Head below for more details and deals from $77.

If the 5-bike model above is overkill for your needs, Amazon is also offering the Allen Sports 2-Bike Hitch Rack at $77 shipped right now. Regularly $130, this is up to 41% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Compatible with both 1.25 and 2-inch hitches, this one delivers much of the same features as the model above, just with only enough space for a pair of bikes. The same fold-down arm is in place here as well.

If it’s the stationary models you’re after, check out this ongoing deal on the popular Echelon EX smart fitness bikes. Delivering a similar but more affordable Peloton experience, you can save up to $150 for the second-best price we have tracked on the EX5. An integrated tablet dock is joined by fitness metric tracking and much more. Dive into our coverage for a full rundown of what it is has to offer right here. Then hit up our sports and fitness deal hub for even more.

Allen Sports 5-Bike Hitch Rack features:

The Allen QR hitch rack is the perfect way to transport your bicycles on road trips or camping excursions. The quick install locking hitch insert allows you to install the rack into your receiver hitch wobble-free without needing any tools to secure. The individual tie-down cradles secure and protect your bicycles. The rack incorporates folding carry arms that conveniently drop out of the way when not in use. The rack tilts back for easy lift-gate access.

