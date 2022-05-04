Echelon EX smart fitness bikes see rare Amazon discounts from $680 (Save up to $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $849.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $150 in saving while marking the second-best price to date. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike won’t run you as much while still delivering a similar workout experience at $679.99. Normally fetching $800, this is one of the first notable price cuts this year at $120 off while matching the all-time low. You’re also looking at the lowest price since back in December. You’re mainly ditching some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides.

If you’d prefer a solution that can help you get in shape while you’re at the desk working, Cubii’s Apple Health-connected seated Go Elliptical is also on sale today. Seeing a 1-day discount courtesy of Amazon, this all-time low from the retailer makes the usual $329 even more affordable thanks to a drop down to $263.

Echelon EX3 Smart Fitness Bike features:

The Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX3 is designed with thirty-two resistance levels with new indexing resistance adjustment and easy to use resistance knob, this smart exercise bike stays in one place as you pedal, but it’ll take your at-home workout to new heights. This bike is designed for anyone and every home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!