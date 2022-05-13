ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon M3 resin 3D printer sees first discount down to $290 (Save $30)

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is offering its latest Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer for $289.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $320, this 9% discount, or $30 in savings, marks the first price drop for this all-new 3D printer. Using a 7.6-inch 4K+ monochrome LCD with a 400:1 contrast ratio, you can expect to see “models with more precise edges and corners.” Resin printers can take longer to print models, but the Photon M3 can print up to 50mm/hr which ANYCUBIC claims is “2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers.” The UV LEDs are arranged in a matrix pattern below the LCD to have even and consistent exposures across the build area. Speaking of the build area, it has a checkerboard pattern to help the first layer adhesion for a higher print success rate. You will have a total build volume of 180x163x102mm for printing your models. Keep reading for more.

Post-processing is a major factor with resin 3D printing and is why many avoid it. ANYCUBIC aims to help make this process less intrusive. Check out the Wash and Cure Plus Station for $260. This station is a 2-in-1 machine that can assist in the washing and curing of resin parts. The UV light bar features a hinge that allows UV light to expose the top of models so no surface goes uncured. If you already have a resin printer, no problem! ANYCUBIC designed this station to work with almost any resin printer setup with the maximum size for washing being 192x120x290mm and 190x254mm for curing.

With a 3D printer, you’ll need some way to make models and slice them for the printer. Check out this deal on the Dell Inspiron 14 i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $549.50. Running an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of system memory, you will be able to handle light CAD and model-making programs and slicers as well.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer features:

The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 resin printer features 7.6″ screen and can print up to max volume of 7.08″ x 6.45″ x 4.03″, giving you more possibilities for your creations. Adds a replaceable anti-scratch film (an extra protective film is included for replacement) to effectively prevent liquids from leaking to the LCD screen.

Photon M3 resin printer fastest printing speed can reach 50mm/h, and the single-layer exposure curing time is as low as 1.5s. It only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm model, which is 2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers, help get models faster.

Compared with other LCD 3D printers, the ANYCUBIC Photon M3 printer can achieve 30%-100% power adjustment, not only supports ordinary 405nm UV resin, but also supports special resin, compatible with more materials, UV power can be adjust according to resin needs.

