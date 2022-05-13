Upgrade your daily driver laptop with new low on Intel 11th Gen Dell Inspiron 14 at $549.50

Amazon is currently offering the Dell Inspiron 14 5402 i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $549.41 shipped. Normally going for around $700 recently, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. If you’ve been looking to upgrade from your existing daily driver laptop, now is the time. This Dell is running an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of system memory. This processor will be fully capable of running most programs and can even handle some light gaming. The 14-inch screen is a 1080 WVA panel without touch functionality. A built-in fingerprint reader will allow you to unlock the laptop with Windows Hello. There are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports alongside a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C that supports Power Delivery and can output a DisplayPort signal. A combo headphone/microphone jack is included as well as a dedicated power jack. The Inspiron series of laptops from Dell is designed to be good daily drivers capable of just about anything.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the HP Stream N4020/4GB/64GB laptop for $250. The Intel Celeron N4020 runs integrated UHD Graphics 600 to power the 11.6-inch 1366×768 display. The N4020 is more regularly seen in Chromebooks, but this laptop runs Windows 11 in S Mode. You can expect around 13 hours of battery life with this device, one of the benefits of the lower power processor. You will have access to two USB Type-A ports with 5Gb/s speeds, a single USB Type-C with 5Gb/s, an HDMI 1.4 output, a power jack, and a microSD card reader.

Looking for a more powerful laptop for content creation? Check out the MSI Creator Z16 i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3060 for $2,199. This is the new all-time low for the Z16 and nets you a QHD+ factory-calibrated display.

Dell Inspiron 14 5402 features:

ExpressCharge minimizes the time you spend tethered to the wall and will recharge your battery in a flash.

A multi functional USB Type-C port gives expanded peripheral compatibility, while supporting display port and power delivery so you can have more screen space when you want it.

The newly redesigned power button is neatly incorporated into the keyboard for a sleek and streamlined look. Experience total integration with the fingerprint reader on the power button that allows you to log in securely with a single touch.

Fast, silent and more shock resistant than hard disk drives, your Inspiron’s PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) provides stable on-the-go performance.

