Experience AOC’s curved dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch gaming monitor at $900 (Save $300)

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAOC
2022 Low $900

Amazon is offering the AOC AGON Curved Dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,200, this 25% discount, or $300 in savings, marks a new 2022 low and a return to the all-time low we’ve seen. The 1800R curve of the AOC AGON monitor will increase the level of immersion in games and content while also reducing overall eye strain. There is also a DisplayHDR 400 certification so you know what level of HDR performance to expect. There are two DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting devices. The 120Hz refresh rate paired with Adaptive-Sync will mean smooth gameplay regardless of framerate. The AOC AGON has 121.6% coverage of the sRGB gamut and 90% of the Adobe RGB gamut. The included USB-C port allows for a display input into the monitor as well as delivering 65W of Power Delivery to whatever device is connected. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the ASUS TUF 23.6-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $179. This monitor has a lower 1500R curve compared to the AOC one above. It can be run at 165Hz but you’re more likely to run it at the more standard 144Hz refresh rate. FreeSync Premium support is coupled with the ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur technology to have a sharp gaming session with no tearing. There is also support for Adaptive-Sync for NVIDIA cards.

Looking for another curved 49-inch gaming monitor to compare against this AOC option? Check out the ASUS ROG Strix 49-inch Curved Ultrawide 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $699. This one also has DisplayHDR 400 certification and a similar 1800R curve. FreeSync 2 support will help fight tearing in games.

AOC AGON Curved Dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch Monitor features:

49 inches of wrap-around immersion will change the way you experience your favorite games. The AGON AG493UCX features an enormous curved, dual quad VA panel that reaches more of the color spectrum, and its VESA DisplayHDR 400 screen means deeper blacks and color arrays that pop. With the speeds and feeds you would expect from AGON’s flagship monitor, your gaming will be fast, crisp, and free of ghosting and blur which could otherwise affect your performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
AOC

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Moment’s Dads and Grads sale discounts popular iP...
Have a MacBook without an SD card slot? Satechi’s alu...
Prey is among the best immersive sims out there and it&...
Save 22% on Dell's Inspiron 14 5402 at its low of $549
Official Disney Treasures collectible plushies see new ...
Organize your tech gear in Cocoon’s compact elast...
Sengled 4-pack Alexa Color Dimming Smart Bulbs now up t...
9to5Toys Daily: May 13, 2022 – iPhone 13 spring cases...
Load more...
Show More Comments