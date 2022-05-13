Experience AOC’s curved dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch gaming monitor at $900 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the AOC AGON Curved Dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,200, this 25% discount, or $300 in savings, marks a new 2022 low and a return to the all-time low we’ve seen. The 1800R curve of the AOC AGON monitor will increase the level of immersion in games and content while also reducing overall eye strain. There is also a DisplayHDR 400 certification so you know what level of HDR performance to expect. There are two DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting devices. The 120Hz refresh rate paired with Adaptive-Sync will mean smooth gameplay regardless of framerate. The AOC AGON has 121.6% coverage of the sRGB gamut and 90% of the Adobe RGB gamut. The included USB-C port allows for a display input into the monitor as well as delivering 65W of Power Delivery to whatever device is connected. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the ASUS TUF 23.6-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $179. This monitor has a lower 1500R curve compared to the AOC one above. It can be run at 165Hz but you’re more likely to run it at the more standard 144Hz refresh rate. FreeSync Premium support is coupled with the ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur technology to have a sharp gaming session with no tearing. There is also support for Adaptive-Sync for NVIDIA cards.

Looking for another curved 49-inch gaming monitor to compare against this AOC option? Check out the ASUS ROG Strix 49-inch Curved Ultrawide 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $699. This one also has DisplayHDR 400 certification and a similar 1800R curve. FreeSync 2 support will help fight tearing in games.

AOC AGON Curved Dual QHD 120Hz 49-inch Monitor features:

49 inches of wrap-around immersion will change the way you experience your favorite games. The AGON AG493UCX features an enormous curved, dual quad VA panel that reaches more of the color spectrum, and its VESA DisplayHDR 400 screen means deeper blacks and color arrays that pop. With the speeds and feeds you would expect from AGON’s flagship monitor, your gaming will be fast, crisp, and free of ghosting and blur which could otherwise affect your performance.

