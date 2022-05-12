Save $100 on ASUS’ 49-inch curved ultrawide 144Hz gaming monitor at $699

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 49-inch Curved Ultrawide 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $699 shipped. Normally going for $800, this 13% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gaming monitor. Running at a 144Hz refresh rate, this double full HD monitor is compatible with Radeon FreeSync 2 for tear-free gaming. This ASUS monitor also passes the DisplayHDR 400 certification, so you can expect a certain level of HDR performance. The 1800R curve of this monitor will allow you to be more immersed in games and content while reducing overall eye strain. The included monitor stand features swivel, tilt, and height adjustments and the built-in VESA mount allows you to use other stands. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information.

If you want to save some cash, check out the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $330. One of the standout features here is the NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility that functions similarly to the FreeSync on the other ASUS monitor. The refresh rate with this monitor can reach 165Hz, but you’re more likely to run at 144Hz. You also get a resolution increase up to 1440p. Adaptive-Sync support is also present for those without NVIDIA graphics cards.

Right now you can save $401 on the MSI Creator Z16 i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3060. Aimed toward content creators, you will have no issues running any creative program and viewing it on the QHD+ 120Hz display.

ASUS ROG Strix 49-inch 144Hz Curved Ultrawide features:

Displays 400 Certified with 90% DCI-P3 coverage ensure high Color contrast and cinematic color performance

Exclusive game plus and GameVisual overlays and color modes let you get the most out of your game

Asus Eye Care technology minimizes eye fatigue and ailments with flicker-free backlighting and blue light filters

Marathon ready with swivel, tilt and height adjustability and VESA Mount so you can always find your ideal viewing position.Brightness : 450 cd/㎡ (Typical)

