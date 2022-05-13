Apple heads into weekend with discounted movie bundles alongside $7 films

Rikka Altland


Apple is heading into the weekend today by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, all of the savings are headlined by a film bundle sale that has plenty of iconic series up for grabs with discounts attached to go alongside a standalone $7 movie sale. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches weekend movie bundle sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of trilogies and other ways to bring a series of titles to your library at some of the best prices of the year.

Alongside all of the bundles, Apple is also carrying the savings over to a collection of standalone films which are all marked down to $7 each. You’ll find quite an assortment of titles via iTunes, most of which are down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags.

Rikka Altland

