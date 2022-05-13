Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases see first discounts at $40

Back in March Apple revealed a collection of new spring collection of iPhone 13 series silicone cases and today we’re seeing the very first discounts courtesy of Amazon. Right now, you can save on all four of the new styles across iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets at $39.99 each. Shipping is free across the board. Normally selling for $49 in any case, today’s discounts amount to $9 in savings while delivering the first chances to save yet. And of course, new all-time lows. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that now comes in one of four styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

iPhone 13 Pro Max cases:

iPhone 13 Pro cases:

iPhone 13 cases:

Speaking of first-party accessories to go with your iPhone 13 series handset, today also saw Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack go on sale courtesy of Amazon. This time around you’ll be able to score a new 2022 low at $87.

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

