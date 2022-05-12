Pick up an MSI Creator Z16 RTX 3060-powered laptop at new low of $401 off

Amazon is offering the MSI Creator Z16 i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3060 for $2,199 shipped. Normally going for around $2,600 recently, this 15% discount, or $401 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this laptop. The creator lineup from MSI is targeted toward content creators, as its name implies, with its i9-11900H processor, 32GB of system memory, and the RTX 3006 graphics. The display is another major factor in its target market. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio for better productivity, the panel is factory-calibrated, and runs at the QHD+ resolution. The 90WHr battery built into this laptop is close to being at the limit for traveling on airliners. Thunderbolt 4 support allows you to connect high-speed accessories and docks for expansion. The keyboard features per-key RGB backlighting powered by Steelseries and is the first MiniLED backlit keyboard. Wi-Fi 6E support allows you to have high-speed wireless internet on supported networks. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a laptop geared more towards gaming, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,241. The overall specifications of the Acer laptop are slightly lower than the Creator device, but they are compromises that are justified. The screen is only 1080p but runs at 144Hz and is an IPS panel. The RTX 3060 graphics card is the same as that in the Creator laptop but will be capable of powering that display with no issues. There is no W-Fi 6E support, but Wi-Fi 6 is included within the device.

MSI Creator Z16 i9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3060 features:

The 16″ 120Hz QHD+ Touch Display has you covered for any situation whether it be competitive fast paced games or creative workloads. The 16:10 ratio offers more screen real estate for all workflows and a smooth visual experience.

The 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor, delivers high performance with 8 cores boosting up to 4.9 GHz. Take on any tasks and applications with ease.

The Creator Z16 features a wide range of I/O ports, Thunderbolt 4 supporting power delivery and up to 40Gbps of data transfer and USB 4.0.

