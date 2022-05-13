Bring home an originally $240 Ninja Foodi air fryer oven for $90 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on refurbished Ninja cookers. The standout offers is the Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Originally $240 and currently listed at over $170 Amazon in new condition, this is matching our previous mention and $81 under the current next best price. Ninja cookers can be expensive, especially the all-in-one air fryer options, and this is great chance to score one for much less. The SP101 is an 8-in-1 setup delivering convection oven action alongside a built-in air fryer with additional functions like air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm. It boasts enough space for a 13-inch pizza or six chicken breasts alongside doubling as a typical toaster. Another handy feature of the Ninja countertop cookers is the speedy 60-second preheat time that will almost certainly beat out your main oven. Ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

For something in a similar product category that comes in at even less, check out the Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer. This one sells for $89 shipped on Amazon in new condition with both toaster oven and air frying functions in tow. It’s not going to be as feature-rich overall as a Ninja cooker, but it will get the job done for less and in brand new condition.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Ninja deals right here and then dive into our ongoing deal on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven. Now down at $176 from the regular $280 price tag, this one delivers pizza parties to your outdoor cookouts this summer and even includes a wood chip cup to impart that delicious smokey flavor on your pies. Get a closer look at the price break down and feature list in yesterday’s coverage right here and head over to our home goods guide for more.

Ninja Foodi SP101 Digital Air Fry Convection Oven features:

DIGITAL CRISP CONTROL TECHNOLOGY: Precision-controlled temperature, heat source, and airflow for ultimate versatility and optimum cooking performance.

8-IN-1 VERSATILITY: The ultimate meal-making machine with 8-in-1 functionality: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

LESS FAT: Eat all of your air fried favorites guilt-free with up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

FASTER COOKING: Cooks up to 60% faster than a traditional oven on Air Roast; 60-second preheat; full meals in as little as 20 minutes.

