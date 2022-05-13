Pick up the Wear OS 3 TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch at low of $225, more from $160

The official Mobvoi storefront on Amazon is offering the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch for $224.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $300, this 25% discount makes one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this smartwatch. Powered by Google’s Wear OS 3, the TicWatch Pro 3 is running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 SoC and has a battery life upwards of 72 hours. Multiple sport modes allow the watch to accurately track your workouts while there is also constant heart rate monitoring. With Wear OS, you will have access to hundreds of apps from the Google Playstore and to Assistant, Maps, and more. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading for another TicWatch deal.

The Mobvoi storefront is also offering the TicWatch E3 Smartwatch for $159.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. This discount drops the watch down to one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. It is also powered by Google’s Wear OS 3 and packs in similar features sport and workout modes as the Pro 3 with the same SoC. Both feature the IP68 waterproof rating which means they can even track your swimming as a workout. You do miss out on the dual-screen ability that comes with the Pro 3 which leads to increased battery life.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $9 which is headlined by the 3-pack of ESR’s Tempered Glass iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protectors for $11. The unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone can be had for $866.50. This is a new all-time low from Amazon and is one of the first price drops to date.

TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.

Multiple sports modes, with built-in GPS, barometer and 24-hour heart rate monitoring (empowered by a more accurate sensor ). New functions added including Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Noise Detection, etc.

28% lighter in weight while battery capacity increased by 40% compared with TicWatch product released in 2018. Changeable silicone strap with in-style design.

