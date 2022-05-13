Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protector 3-pack $11, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers a 3-pack of its Tempered Glass iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protectors for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at 15% off. Protecting your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro handset, these tempered glass screen protectors will keep your display free of any scratches, dings, or even cracks. And when one has seen better days, you can quickly remove it and install another one of the three included screen protectors which apply with an installation frame that comes in the box.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases see first discounts at $40
- LISEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cable: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Mkeke iPhone 13 Clear Case: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new 2022 low of $87
- KOVOL 65W USB-C GaN III Charger: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code V3MAXXPV
- Monster Adventurer Force Bluetooth Speakers: $60 (Reg. $120) | Amazon
- w/ code G4JHPV3V
- Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with OtterBox’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Station at $45
- LISEN Car Mount: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- JBL JR POP Speaker: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag+ makes lost keys a thing of the past at $34
- UGREEN AceCube 30W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 202VHQRW
- JBL’s waterproof Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker hits best price of 2022 at $120 ($60 off)
- VICSEED MagSsafe Car Mount: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Nulaxy A4 Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Oakywood’s natural merino wool and felt AirPods Pro Case now nearly 50% off at $23 (Reg. $45)
- UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- AINOPE 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power bank: $30 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- Popular OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker just dropped down to $20 Prime shipped
Only compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro; with precise speaker cutout and full sensor support. Resists up to 11 lb of force to protect your screen from scratches and damage. Special coating helps to keep your screen smudge and fingerprint free. Full-coverage ultra-clear glass ensures flawless Face ID compatibility and pixel-perfect front camera quality. Easy installation frame and cleaning kit make bubble-free application a breeze.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!