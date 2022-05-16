New Amazon lows hit Sengled’s hub-free Alexa color smart bulbs from $12 Prime shipped

Amazon has now kicked off a Sengled smart light bulbs sale with various options starting from $12. You can land the Sengled Color Changing Alexa Smart Bulb for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20% off the regular $15 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the 4-pack at $26.99 shipped, down from $30 for the second-best listing we have seen on Amazon. With no hub-required here, these A19 smart color changing bulbs are a great way to expand your existing setup or jump in for the first time. Alongside Alexa voice commands and dimming capabilities, the companion app also supports smartphone control as well as scheduling, brightness options, and the ability to flip through over 16 million colors including various temperatures of your standard white. Head below for more Sengled smart bulb deals. 

From retro Edison-style solutions to candelabra variants, outdoor flood lights, and light strips, there are plenty of notable price drops live on the simple and easy to integrate Sengled smart bulbs in Amazon’s latest sale. With pricing starting from $12 and ranging up to $90 for full home bundles, you’ll find everything waiting for you on this landing page

If you’re focused on making your outdoor space more intelligent right now, today’s Rachio deal is worth a look. This Siri-compatible sprinkler watering controller makes maintaining your lawn an automated process with plenty of money-saving features in tow. Get a full look at what it is capable of right here and then dive into our smart home hub for even more deals. 

Sengled Color Changing Alexa Smart Bulb features:

  • Get Started in Seconds: Ultra simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled smart light bulbs and start enjoying with Alexa smart devices in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required).
  • Certified for Humans, struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed – it’s actually simple.
  • Brilliant Colors to Light Up Every Moment: Turn the color changing light bulb on/off, dim, brighten, set up routines, schedules, and more using the Amazon Alexa App. Use 16 Million brilliant and soft colors plus tunable whites to create the perfect mood; High brightness (800 lumens); Great for parties, entertaining and everyday use.
  • Voice Control with Alexa: Use hands-free Voice Control to turn on, off, or adjust brightness of the Alexa light bulb. You can also use voice via smart home devices to use advanced features like wake-up routine or away mode.

