Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers water your lawn with Siri from $130 (Save $70+)

Today only, Woot offers Rachio R3 HomeKit Smart Sprinkler Controllers from $129.99 for the 8-zone model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings while marking the best price of the year at $20 under our previous mention. The 16-zone model is also on sale for $179.99, down from its $280 going rate and marking the best we’ve seen this year, as well. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected.

If your lawn isn’t currently set up with a full sprinkler system, going with something like the Eve Aqua instead will help bring some home features to your setup. Unlike the featured Rachio offerings above, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown irrigation system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Thread support to supplement the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Not to mention, a more affordable $100 price tag.

Once you’ve tasked Siri with helping keep the lawn in shape this summer, go check out all of the other ways you can upgrade your setup. Most notably, there’s an ongoing Philips Hue mix and match sale that’s letting you bundle rarely discounted lamps, bulbs, and lightstrips to save 15% off your order.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

