ONYX RCR e-bike sports 60 MPH max speeds and at least 75-mile range at 2022 low of $250 off

Wellbots is offering the ONYX RCR 60 MPH E-bike on sale from $4,099 shipped when you use the code RCR250 at checkout. The spec we recommend picking up is the Silver with Indicators, 41Ah battery, and 5A Charger for $5,353 with the aforementioned code. This setup normally retails for $5,803 and is on sale for $5,603 from ONYX directly right now. Today’s deal marks one of the first times we’ve seen this e-bike on sale and drops it to an all-new 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

Designed to be your go-to e-bike and moped, the ONYX RCR has quite a few tricks up its sleeve. We’ll start with top speed. Normally, e-bikes max out somewhere in the range of 20 to 25 MPH, though some can reach around 35 to 40 MPH. Well, the ONYX RCR can hit speeds of up to 60 MPH on streets and 40 MPH offroad. This means you can travel with normal traffic (should your state’s laws allow it) and use this as a moped to get to and from work, class, or anywhere else. Plus, opting for the 41Ah battery delivers double the range of the 23Ah option. That’s right, you can go up to 150 miles on a single charge, so long as you stay in ECO mode and don’t push the e-bike too hard. However, just knowing that your e-bike isn’t limited by a 20 or 50 mile range is great, and the integrated display will let you know when the battery is running low. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving with the ONYX RCR e-bike on sale above, it only makes sense to reinvest a small portion to make your daily rides easier. We highly recommend grabbing the Roam Bike Phone Mount which can be had for $12 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It even ships free for Prime members (or in orders over $25.) Designed to clamp to handlebars and hold your smartphone, this mount will make it easy for you to see navigation directions, answer calls hands-free with Bluetooth, and more.

While the ONYX RCR e-bike might have pedals and allow you to exercise while on-the-go, you’ll likely be leaning on the battery-powered nature more than pedaling. If you plan to do that, then why not pick up Echelon’s EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike while it’s on sale to work out at home? It’s now $225 off which marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked, and it’s designed to help you stay fit without having to venture outside, something that might be beneficial as we head into the summer months.

ONYX RCR E-bike features:

The motorbike itself is retro-inspired and looks like a retro-fitted café racer. Steel tubing supports the motor and battery unit. There are a headlight and taillight, blinkers, full suspension, and even a digital LCD dash with battery information and speed information. The electric motorbike’s styling is eye-catching, especially the wood and metal shrouds covering the battery unit, nice touch. The bike has three modes: ECO tops out at 20mph, NRM at 40mph (off-road), and SPT at 60mph (off-road). You are free to switch into off-road modes at your leisure. The RCR can ride 75 miles on a single charge and up to 60 miles per hour if you dare to push these 17-inch wheels that fast.

