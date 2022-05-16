Echelon’s EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike with rotating 22-inch screen now $225 off (2022 low)

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $1,274.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, today’s offer is matching the best price of the year and marks the first discount since back in January. This is the second-best price yet and is the lowest outside of a limited-time sale in November. As one of Echelon’s most premium exercise bikes, its EX5-S arrives with plenty of novel features to elevate your at-home workouts. For starters, there’s a 22-inch rotating HD screen on the front for watching all of the curated workout programs. There are also 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance to pair with frame-mounted dumbbell rack and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

A bit more affordable, the EX-5s-10 bike from Echelon delivers a nearly identical feature set to the lead deal. Its $1,200 price tag will save you some extra cash, just with the drawback of stepping down to a smaller 10-inch display. You’ll find all of the same curated fitness features on the higher-end model above, just without as much screen real estate for diving into each workout session.

Though we’re also tracking some notable discounts on more affordable Echelon workout experiences, as well. Following rare Amazon discounts, a pair of its EX smart fitness bikes are sitting at the best prices of the year from $680. There’s as much as $150 in savings if you can live with bringing your own iPad or tablet into the mix.

Echelon EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD rotating screen make the EX-5s our most versatile bike yet. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!