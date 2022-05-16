TP-Link expands Tapo smart home lineup with $30 2K indoor camera, RGB LED strips, more

Today, TP-Link is introducing a newly expanded Tapo lineup of smart home products to give your house better security and lighting at budget prices. As part of the refresh, there are four 2K cameras being launched as well as an RGB LED light strip, and pricing across the board starts at just $30 for the TP-Link Tapo 2K camera. So, what all do these products bring to your smart home? Let’s take a closer look.

TP-Link’s new Tapo lineup includes 2K Wi-Fi cameras

We’ll start out with TP-Link’s new Tapo 2K Wi-Fi cameras as part of this home security expansion. There are both indoor and outdoor offerings here, as well as fixed or pan/tilt models. Starting with the C210 pan/tilt 2K indoor Wi-Fi camera, you’ll find that it has 360-degrees of horizontal movement and 114-degrees of vertical view. This means you can place it anywhere in a room and see essentially everything that goes on, all without having to employ several cameras for various angles.

However, opting for the standard C110 Spot 2K Wi-Fi camera will give you the same features of the C210, just without the pan and tilt. Both the C210 and C110 have some pretty nice features as well, including a 2K resolution, push notification, person and motion detection that’s AI-powered, IR night vision, and the ability to record locally to up to a 256GB microSD card. Of course, there’s Tapo Care which includes 30-day video history online as well as baby crying detection among other features to consider, should you be okay with an online subscription.

Going outside, we have the C320WS and C310 2K outdoor Wi-Fi cameras. These share many similar features of the above models, but trade in IR night vision for a starlight sensor that ensures you can see when the sun goes down clearly. Of course, they’re also IP66 weatherproof, feature pan/tilt functions can record locally, and have the same AI-powered notification system.

In addition to cameras, we also have the L900-10 RGB LED light strip that has full dimming, the ability to sync lights to music, and being able to reproduce up to 16 million colors.

You’ll spend $34.99 on the C210 pan/tilt 2K indoor camera, while the C110 Spot 2K indoor camera costs $29.99. For the outside of your home, TP-Link’s new Tapo C320WS will cost $59.99 and the C310 $49.99. For lighting, the L900-10 RGB LED Light Strip will retail for $49.99. All cameras are available to purchase on Amazon today, while the LED light strip can be found on Newegg.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see TP-Link expanding its budget-focused smart home lineup. I’m honestly the most impressed with the 2K C110 Spot that comes in at $30. Why is that impressive, you might ask? Well, the Wyze Cam v3 costs $36, and the only real upside to the Wyze cam is built-in weatherproofing and color night vision. However, when it comes to a standard indoor camera, the C110 blows the Wyze Cam v3 out of the water in specs since it captures 2K and has on-device AI notifications. Only time will tell if TP-Link’s C110 Spot camera will dethrone the Wyze as the king of budget home security, but I think the time could be nigh for Wyze to lose its place in the market with the latest 2022 releases.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!