Apple launches new $8 sci-fi movie sale alongside classics and $1 HD rental

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of titles marked down to $8 or less. Ranging from classic sci-fi stories to other fan-favorites and more, everything is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best offers of the year. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple starts the week with $8 sci-fi movie sale

Alongside all of the sci-fi titles, Apple is rolling out some additional discounts for those who want to expand the rest of their digital library. All discounted down to $10, each of the following titles normally fetch between $15 and $20.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Julia. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!