EVGA’s fully modular 750W 80+ Gold PSU falls to new all-time low at Amazon of $80 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the EVGA 750W 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply for $79.99 shipped. Normally $120 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by an additional $20. Ready to deliver a solid power stream to your desktop for years to come, this PSU is 80+ Gold certified and is rated for 91% efficiency under typical loads. You’ll find 100% Japanese capacitors in use here which allow for a more reliable power supply on the 3.3/5V rails. Plus, since it’s fully modular, you’ll be able to reduce cable clutter and have a cleaner build overall with this PSU. Keep reading for more.

With your $40 in savings from today’s lead deal you should reinvest in some extra flair for your system. Since the PSU above is modular, there’ll be extra space in your case as you’ll only use the cables necessary. Given that, we recommend grabbing this cable extension kit from Amazon that’s $26 in various colors. These cables plug into the cords that come out of the PSU and give an extra upgraded flair to your setup.

Since the PSU on sale above delivers 850W of power, that’ll leave you with enough headroom to run an RTX 3080 for sure, and a 3090 in most scenarios. If you’re ready to upgrade to the latest in gaming technology, today’s a great time to do just that since both the 3080 and 3090 are on sale from $999 today.

EVGA 750W Gold Power Supply features:

The EVGA SuperNOVA G5 joins the elite ranks of the EVGA 80 PLUS Gold power supplies. As the successor to the award-winning G3 series, the G5 power supplies continue to push the envelope with the latest certifications and Intel power-on standards. Starting with 80 PLUS Gold certification, fully-modular cable design. 100% Japanese capacitors, and an ultra-quiet 135mm Fluid Dynamic bearing fan with EVGA ECO mode, these power supplies are built for performance and silence.

