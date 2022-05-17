PNY’s XLR8 Uprising Epic-X RTX 3090 GPU at low of $1,710 ($340 off), RTX 3080 from $999

Amazon is offering the PNY RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Uprising Epic-X RGB Triple Fan GPU for $1,709.99 shipped. Normally $2,050, today’s deal marks not only the first discount for this GPU at Amazon, but also saves you $340 in the process. The RTX 3090 is one of AMD’s most powerful graphics cards, and you’ll find that it has the specs to back it up. There’s 24GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit bus, which has a total bandwidth of 936GB/s. You’ll also find 10,496 CUDA cores on the RTX 3090 which assist in high-end gaming and content creation. Of course, PNY has factory overclocked the GPU to a 1395MHz core clock and 1695 boost clock to ensure you can game at the highest settings and resolutions. Learn more about the RTX 3090 in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Since you’re saving $340 with today’s lead deal, we highly recommend picking up storage capable of keeping up with the RTX 3090. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $150 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Additional GPU deals:

Don’t forget that the ViewSonic premium ELITE 32-inch 1440p 175Hz gaming monitor packs HDR400 support at $250 off, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

PNY RTX 3090 XLR8 Uprising Epic-X GPU features:

The GeForce RTXTM 3090 is a big ferocious GPU (BFGPU) with TITAN class performance. It’s powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—doubling down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Plus, it features a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory, all to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture features new 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd generation Tensor Cores with greater throughput. The NVIDIA Ampere streaming multiprocessors are the building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPU for gamers and creators. GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, delivering the ultimate performance, ray-traced graphics, and AI acceleration for gamers and creators.

