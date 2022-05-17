Lenovo brings Intel 12th Gen to ThinkPad lineup with the C14 Chromebook and P16 Workstation

Lenovo is announcing today a couple of new laptops to join the ThinkPad lineup. The ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise will enable higher productivity with the latest hardware while the ThinkPad P16 is designed to pack a punch for demanding workloads while on the go.

There is a wide range of Chromebooks out there, both in terms of hardware and feature sets. Lenovo is adding to its existing lineup of Chromebook devices with the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise. The enterprise series of Chromebook laptops from Lenovo is aimed at companies looking to provide devices for their employees. Google’s Chrome OS is designed for today’s mostly online work environment with integration with Google’s services such as Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. The C14 is coming in with some of the latest hardware and the nice Amyss Blue design. Intel’s latest 12th Gen processors are available to power this new Chromebook alongside the 14-inch 1080p IPS display that can have an optional touch capability. With the online nature of Chrome OS, Wi-Fi 6E support will mean you get lightning-fast internet on 6E networks. Additionally, there is optional support for 4G LTE connectivity with a nano-SIM card.

ThinkPad P16

Announced alongside the C14 Chromebook ThinkPad, the P16 is a power-packed mobile workstation. Lenovo aims to remove any compromise with the P16 when it comes to compute-heavy workloads. The chassis is primarily grey with a red accent across the back and is an all-aluminum design. The P16 can be thought of as a combination of the existing P15 and P17 ThinkPad but packed into a 16-inch chassis. A new cooling solution was engineered to keep the Intel 12th Gen HX processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics running at their peaks for longer while keeping skin temperatures down. You can get up to RTX A5500 graphics with 16GB of dedicated memory, 128GB of DDR5 system memory, and 8TB of SSD storage. All of these individual pieces of hardware come together to make the ThinkPad P16 one of the ultimate mobile workstations.

Availability of the new ThinkPad laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook will become available in June 2022 with a starting price of $629. There will be a handful of different models with varying specifications that will have their own pricing, but the base will be the price above.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation will be available later in May with a starting price of $1,979. As with the C14 Chromebook, the P16 will have different models with varying specifications that will have their own prices.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I personally have no use for Chromebooks, I do appreciate the role they play in business and education. It’s always great to see upgrades with new hardware such as Intel’s 12th Gen lineup. The ThinkPad P16 seems like it will be a beast of a machine, given its specifications. The price is up there, but for the level of performance you should get out of it, it will probably be worth it.

